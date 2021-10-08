After a ‘tougher’ competition, Liverpool goalkeeper makes future admittance.

Despite sliding down the goalkeeping pecking order, Adrian has pledged to fight for his job at Liverpool.

The Spaniard has only played for the Reds first squad once in almost a year, having been replaced by Caoimhin Kelleher as Alisson Becker’s backup.

After winning Premier League, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup medals in his inaugural 2019/20 season, the 34-year-old agreed to a new contract in the summer to extend his time at Anfield.

However, he has only appeared on the bench four times this season, with his most recent appearance coming in a 2-0 Premier League win over Sheffield United in February.

According to reports in Spain, the goalkeeper is linked with a return to previous club Betis, which Adrian was asked about on Radio Marca Sevilla.

“It’s not about whether you want it or not; it’s about the circumstances,” the Liverpool goalkeeper explained.

“Betis was seeking for a goalie last time, and I was available.” I had the chance to play for Liverpool, and look at me now, I’ve been here for three seasons.

“I’ll keep fighting there; the competition is becoming more intense.” But I enjoy a good challenge, and I’m still working hard. We’ll see what happens in the future.” After the international break, both Kelleher and Adrian are battling for a starting spot, with uncertainties over whether Alisson will be able to play at Watford owing to a possible late arrival from Brazil, and then at Atletico Madrid due to quarantine issues.