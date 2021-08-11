After a “tough” admittance at Everton, Andre Gomes sent a transfer message to Benfica.

Andre Gomes of Everton will find it difficult to return to the Portuguese League this summer.

After the Blues midfielder was linked with a move to his previous club Benfica, David Novo, executive editor of Portugal’s number one sports daily Record, believes that.

The 28-year-old is said to be available for transfer at Everton if a reasonable offer is made in the current window, as the club tries to free up financial space for prospective new faces despite being hindered by Financial Fair Play rules.

Novo, on the other hand, claims that Benfica, where Gomes played from 2012 to 2015, is currently well-stocked in his position.

“Of course, in principle, a return to Portugal may work out for him in terms of being a regular option for a large team in a championship he knows,” he told The Washington Newsday.

“We’ve heard rumors about Benfica, but that appears to be a difficult deal to pull off because they have a lot of choices in midfield.

“They’ve got Julian Weigl, they’ve recently signed Joao Mario, there’s Adel Taarabt, who played for Tottenham in the Premier League, and Florentino, who came through their development system.

“They have other midfielders, some of whom they are looking to sell, but it will be difficult for Andre Gomes to find a place in the Benfica squad.”

Novo feels that if the £22 million signing from Barcelona leaves Goodison Park this summer, he will join another club in one of Europe’s top five divisions rather than return to his hometown.

“Of course he has quality, he’s a fantastic player, but I don’t think a return to Portugal will be possible this season,” he remarked.

“Perhaps he has a market in other nations.

“Like every player, he needs to play, and he also needs to make good decisions about the next chapter of his career, because I believe he needs a really good season to prove his quality and be able to return to the national team.

“With Portugal, he was a European champion, but that was five years ago.

“He’s got that horrible injuries as well, but he’s.”

