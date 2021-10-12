After a ‘too good’ claim, Liverpool has set Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain a transfer deadline.

Alex Oxlade-performance Chamberlain’s in the next weeks could make or break his season.

With injuries aplenty and Liverpool’s match slate quickly filling up, the 28-year-old could have an opportunity to show Jurgen Klopp what he’s capable of.

According to a recent story in the Mirror, the former Arsenal man ‘fears’ he would have to leave Anfield in order to obtain regular playing time after falling out of favor recently.

Injuries have been the main reason for Oxlade-lack Chamberlain’s of playing time in recent years, but he is now healthy and ready to play.

His only starts of the season came against Norwich City on the opening day of the Premier League and in the Carabao Cup victory that followed, with his other three appearances all coming as substitutes.

Former Premier League goalkeeper Paul Robinson called Oxlade Chamberlain’s lack of playing time at Liverpool “criminal,” adding that the English midfielder is “too brilliant” to be sitting on the bench.

Robinson makes a valid point, and now is the ideal opportunity for the Liverpool star to replicate his first season at the club.

Given a lot of opportunities, the next several weeks could be crucial in determining what happens next for Chamberlain.

Indeed, due to injuries to other first-team players such as Naby Keita and Thiago, the London-born midfielder could be given the chance to shine against Watford on Saturday.

Liverpool’s progress to the Carabao Cup fourth round is also good news for Chamberlain, who will likely start every game for Klopp’s side in the competition.

In the Champions League, squad rotation will be crucial if the Reds are to proceed deep into the competition while maximizing the talent at their disposal.

Chamberlain’s contract expires in the summer of 2023, and the clock is already ticking.

FSG’s handling of Gini Wijnaldum’s future has already demonstrated that the club’s owners have a strong hand in the transfer market.

The Reds may be intrigued if a bid for the Southampton Academy graduate arrives in January. “The summary has come to an end.”