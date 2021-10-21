After a tense media call, Fernandes and Lineker are set for an explosive title fight.

Bibiano Fernandes, the defending ONE bantamweight champion, and challenger John Lineker’s feud spilled over into a media teleconference on Wednesday, October 20.

The mediator was play-by-play analyst Michael Schiavello, but things quickly escalated as the two traded shots throughout the news conference.

“A lot of fighters predicted that I would be knocked out. However, he (Bibiano Fernandes) has never battled someone like me before, so we’ll see what happens. I’m always on the lookout for a knockout, and if it happens to be in the first round, that’s fine with me. If not, I’ll look for a KO in any of the remaining rounds,” Lineker declared.

“Do you think you can beat me?” No. Because a lot of guys have tried, you (John Lineker) are going to try to beat me. Many men claimed they could beat me; no problem, give them another chance. You said you were going to knock me out, too, my friend. “A lot of people give me attitude,” Fernandes said angrily. “I’m about to knock you out, that’s my goal.”

In response to Lineker’s comments, Fernandes countered that it makes no difference to him how he defeats his opponent: via knockout, submission, or decision.

Lineker also claimed that he was messaging Fernandes at the time to challenge him to a bout, as his goal in joining the Singapore-based company is to become the bantamweight champion.

According to prior accounts, the two combatants had been shooting shots at one other, and tensions had risen as a result of Fernandes’ comments in late September.

According to EssentiallySports.com, the champion cursed Lineker and claimed the two can settle their disputes in the ring or in the streets.

During the press conference, Schiavello also stated that Fernandes is not the type of person to use such language.

The champion defended his behavior by saying he has no personal animosity for his opponent, but “The Flash” insisted that he said such things because he wants to keep the bantamweight title around his waist.

Given the amount of time between now and their utter massacre at ONE X on December 5, more hot remarks from both camps are likely to be spoken in the coming days.