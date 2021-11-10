After a teammate was attacked, a PSG women’s football player was detained.

Aminata Diallo of Paris Saint-Germain was arrested by authorities on Wednesday in connection with a nasty street assault on a colleague and fellow French national player last week, according to her club.

Last Thursday, Diallo and fellow player Kheira Hamraoui were returning from a Paris dinner hosted by PSG when armed men stopped their car and forced Hamraoui out, who was then struck in the legs with an iron bar, according to the publication L’Equipe.

Hamraoui, who required stitches in hospital following the incident, was noticeably absent from PSG’s lineup for their Champions League match against Real Madrid on Tuesday evening, with Diallo taking her position in central midfield.

PSG stated that it was collaborating with law enforcement “to bring the facts to light The club will keep track of the investigation and weigh in on any conclusions that must be reached.” Since the attack, the club has “took all essential precautions to safeguard the health, well-being, and security of its players,” according to the statement. During the assault near Hamraoui’s home, Diallo, 26, was momentarily held by the balaclava-wearing attackers but was unharmed, according to a source at the club.

The Grenoble native was unavailable for remark, and neither the police nor the prosecution provided any explanation for her detention.

Diallo was apprehended at her house in Marly-le-Roi, a neighborhood west of Paris, by police specializing in organized crime.

Her imprisonment was prolonged by 24 hours late Wednesday afternoon, according to Versailles prosecutor Maryvonne Caillibotte.

Diallo might now be held until Friday morning in a Versailles police station.

According to Caillibotte, a man “who could be linked to the crime” but is unrelated to Diallo was also apprehended by police in Lyon’s center city.

Diallo had talked while in police custody, but had not called a lawyer, according to the prosecution.

The news stunned the club and the women’s game in general in France, as the two players were regarded friendly rivals for midfield slots at PSG and in the national squad.

Hamraoui, 31, joined PSG last summer after winning three trophies with Barcelona, including the Champions League previous season.

After a more than two-year absence, she was reinstated to the French national squad in October, but was forced to withdraw due to injury.

Diallo, who has seven caps for France, was called up to replace her in the squad, but coach Corinne Diacre did not use her.

Last year, PSG’s women’s squad won their first league title, shattering a record. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.