After a superb performance against Tottenham, Arsenal has found fresh hope.

Arsenal fans have cause to feel that, despite what appeared to be another catastrophic season on the horizon, things are finally going in the right direction.

Martin Keown, a former Arsenal defender who now works as a BBC pundit, discussed the significance of Arsenal’s victory over Tottenham Hotspurs.

Thanks to his alterations ahead to the match, Keown was ready to give credit to much criticized manager Mikel Arteta.

“It appears to me that he utilised the time he had when the players were away for the international break in September to really examine himself and his techniques, and select a team he believes he can trust,” Keown told Chris Bevan of BBC Sport.

Arteta made some personnel adjustments that contributed to the victory.

Brazilian Gabriel and a returning Ben White were named to the center-back position, while Takehiro Tomiyasu was named to the right-back position and Aaron Ramsdale was named goalie.

Bukayo Saka, on the other hand, was deployed on the right side. Furthermore, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was the offensive leader.

“They’ve all been excellent decisions, and it appears as if the manager has his finger on the pulse of what his best system is, as well as the best personnel to play it,” the former player said.

Arsenal looked to be on the right track this season after winning successive games against Norwich City and Burnley before hammering AFC Wimbledon by three goals this past Wednesday.

Arsenal appeared to really start believing in themselves as they headed into their home encounter against Tottenham Hotspurs.

“It was arguably as excellent a first half as we have seen from Arteta’s Arsenal,” Keown observed.

Emile Smith Rowe and Saka, both Arsenal youth, were the undoubted stars of the show, regularly breaking down the Tottenham Hotspurs defense en way to scoring one goal each in the 12th and 34th minutes.

With a goal of his own in the 27th minute, Aubameyang helped Arsenal move up to tenth position in the English Premier League.

On Saturday, October 2, Arteta’s side will go to Brighton to continue their momentum in what has been a fascinating season for the Gunners thus far.

"There is still a lot of work to be done–Arsenal is simply restoring their name right now, nothing more–but days like today might be crucial.