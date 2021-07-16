After a summer setback, five Liverpool players require Jurgen Klopp more than ever.

Jurgen Klopp is largely regarded as one of the best man managers in the world, and not just because he is known for hugging.

If you ask any of his former or current players from Mainz, Borussia Dortmund, or Liverpool, they will all tell you the same thing, chanting his praises.

What you see is what you get with footballers desperate to play for him. Fiercely loyal to his players with a booming laugh and charming grin, what you see is what you get with footballers desperate to play for him.

It was because of his relationship with his team that he was able to convert the Reds from doubters to believers, leading them from mid-table fodder to English, European, and World titles.

He’s had to pick them up after losing finals in the Champions League, Europa League, and League Cup, as well as missing out on European football and title wins at various stages during his rule.

Last season was his most difficult yet, as an injury-ravaged Liverpool squad watched their championship defense unravel in the New Year, only to rebound barely in time to squeak into the top four just weeks after it appeared they might lose out on Europe entirely.

Despite the Reds’ strong finish last season, Klopp will have to rely on his motivational powers once more after a number of his players’ summers were marred by disappointment.

Liverpool are presently in Austria for their first week of pre-season, with Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip returning from significant injury to bolster the Reds’ 34-man travelling group.

However, his players, who are currently on their own breaks after international service, may want a Klopp arm around their shoulders when they return.

Following the summer departure of Gini Wijnaldum to PSG, Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara, and Fabinho are projected to be the Reds’ first-choice midfielders in the new season, and will constitute Liverpool’s spine alongside Alisson, Van Dijk, and Roberto Firmino.

However, while the Dutchman is relieved to be back in training after his season was cut short due to a major knee injury in October, the rest of the squad is in a different situation. The summary comes to a close.