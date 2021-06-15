After a successful loan term, Charlton sign Jayden Stockley to a three-year contract.

After a successful loan spell at Charlton, Preston striker Jayden Stockley has made the transfer permanent.

The 27-year-old, who made 22 appearances for the Addicks in the second part of last season, has signed a three-year deal for an unknown amount and becomes new manager Nigel Adkins’ first signing.

“I’m really glad that my journey at Charlton isn’t over,” Stockley said on the club’s official website. I’ve enjoyed my stay here, and now I’ll have the opportunity to play in front of the fans and get a true taste of The Valley.

“We narrowly lost out on a play-off spot last season due to goal differential, so there’s some unfinished business — I can’t wait to get started.”

Stockley, who began his career at Bournemouth, went on to play for Aberdeen and Exeter before joining Sky Bet Championship Preston, where he made 71 appearances, 45 of which were as a substitute.

“I’m thrilled we’ve signed Jayden,” Adkins remarked. He was a key component of our great conclusion to the previous season.

“The Charlton supporters will already know what he provides – he works hard in and out of possession, he brings others into play well, he has a lot of quality on the ball, and he scores goals for us.

“He’s also a tremendous character, and it’s lovely to have him around the dressing room, so I’m excited to keep working with him.”