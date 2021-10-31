After a stunning win over Tottenham, a Manchester United star issues a warning to his rivals.

After a dismal losing streak in the English Premier League in recent weeks, Manchester United could be on the verge of a remarkable recovery.

Spurs fans in attendance at the Tottenham Stadium on Saturday were stunned as Manchester United stunned the home team with a 3-0 victory. The Red Devils took a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from world-class attackers Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani. Marcus Rashford’s 86th-minute goal sealed the victory.

Reflecting on his team’s victory, the England forward stated that there would always be “tough moments,” but it all comes down to how they respond, which they did exceptionally well this time. Furthermore, Rashford stated that Manchester United’s opponents will have a long season ahead of them since “there’s more to come.” “Rashford told reporters, including Manchester Evening News, that “we’ve responded the only way we know how.” “Everyone on the team, including the coaches and players, wants to win.” There’s always pressure when you’re playing for [Manchester United], so you have to learn to appreciate it. Coming out of difficult situations is an important part of playing for this team. This club has a history of bouncing back.” Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made a few changes to his starting lineup against Tottenham, playing both Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani up front. Despite the fact that the configuration was unconventional, Rashford admitted that it paid dividends in the end.

“He evaluated, “I think [Solskjaer] is prepared for the team we’re playing against.” “We must all believe in what the management instructs us to do.” That contributed to our three-point victory today. There will be more [from us]. We’ll see where we are at the conclusion of the season if we keep progressing and collecting up points.” Solskjaer, on the other hand, avoided taking sole credit for his team’s victory. Instead, he believes they were able to achieve favorable outcomes because they made the most of their “four days” of training to develop a sound game plan.

"You have to put in a performance; losing a game is the worst feeling in the world, but we needed this week, this entire week, to put in a performance," Solskjaer added. "And it's probably the only time for a long that we have a week to focus on fitness, mentality, and tactics, so having four days to accomplish that is fantastic." Manchester United will be searching for their second win of the season.