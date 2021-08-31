After a stunning first-round KO victory, the ‘Next Mike Tyson’ wants a title fight.

A heavyweight sensation dubbed the “Next Mike Tyson” is aiming for a world title shot.

Daniel Dubois of the United Kingdom stunned the heavyweight division by knocking out Joe Cusumano in the undercard match of Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley on Sunday.

Dubois felled Cusumano three times in the first round, resulting in a TKO victory in the first round.

The British fighter is on a two-fight winning streak, but he insists he is focused on the prize.

After the battle, Dubois told the media that time is of the essence and that he wants to compete for “a world title” as soon as feasible.

Dubois explained, “You don’t get paid for overtime.” “I had a fantastic performance and the best training camp of my life. I want to compete for the world championship. I want to compete with the best. It’ll be here before you know it. Who knows who’ll be next. I want to compete for a world championship.”

In November 2020, his compatriot Joe Joyce broke the 23-year-undefeated old’s streak.

Dubois’ promoter Frank Warren is optimistic that the WBA will approve a mandatory contest against Trevor Bryan, as part of his fighter’s plan to make a statement comeback.

Warren stated of Dubois vs. Bryan in July, “I hope [the WBA]they do.” “Before the battle, we agreed that would happen. We’ll see what we can do to get it over the finish line.”

Dubois, on the other hand, claimed to have regained his rhythm after dealing with the “demons” in his thoughts.

Dubois said IFL TV, “I’m getting back on my feet and ready to take over.” “I had a few demons in my head at first, but after I got into the swing of things, I just let go, and there you have it.”

“Whoever they bring up for me next, I’m ready for them.”

What’s more intriguing is that some people are already seeing traces of Tyson in Dubois, something the heavyweight boxing prodigy has happily accepted.

Dubois even admitted that he has been imitating “Iron Mike” since he was a child.

In 2019, Dubois said, “I realize it’s possible that people fear me like they dreaded Tyson.” “It is my responsibility to ensure that it occurs.”

He went on to say, “As a young child, I attempted to replicate some of the things he [Tyson] did in and out of the ring.” “I believe it is a part of my personality and. Brief News from Washington Newsday.