After a student died of heat stroke, two high school coaches were charged with murder.

A grand jury has accused two high school coaches with murder and child abuse, nearly two years after the death of a Georgia basketball player due to heat exhaustion, according to the Associated Press.

Imani Bell, a 16-year-old junior at Clayton County’s Elite Scholars Academy, fainted while jogging up the football stadium steps during mandated conditioning drills on August 13, 2019. The heat index was 103 degrees, while the temperature was in the high 90s.

According to news reports and court documents, Larosa Walker-Asekere and Dwight Palmer were arrested last month and charged by an Atlanta-area grand jury on charges of second-degree murder, second-degree child cruelty, involuntary manslaughter, and reckless conduct.

“The assistant coach observed Imani straining and how hot it was and did not stop the practice,” said Justin Miller, an attorney for Bell’s family, according to WSB-TV.

The girl’s father, Eric Bell, stated that he wanted both coaches held accountable for his daughter’s death. Coaches, according to Miller, are rarely charged in these types of incidents.

“This is only the second time a coach has been charged in this manner in history, and it is the first time a coach has ever been charged with murder,” he said.

According to the lawsuit, Imani died later that day from heat-related cardiac arrest and kidney failure.

The indictment, Miller said Tuesday, “sends a signal that the DA is taking this seriously.” A copy had been delivered to his workplace.

He did say, though, that he wanted the matter to move forward “quickly.”

“The prosecution, not just the charges, is the point of the case,” he remarked.

Walker-Asekere was the head basketball coach, while Palmer was an assistant, according to Miller, who said both were on the scene at the time and in charge of the kids.

An attorney for either defendant is not listed in court records, and Clayton County prosecutors did not respond to an email seeking that information as well as facts regarding the indictment.

Messages left for Walker-attorneys Asekere’s in a different lawsuit were not immediately returned.

According to the family’s lawsuit, school officials broke a Georgia High School Association rule prohibiting outside activities in weather like Imani’s. It also claims that they never took proper temperature readings in advance.

