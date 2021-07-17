After a StubHub question, Everton drop a ticket clue.

Everton is expected to introduce an in-house ticket site ahead of the next season, potentially jeopardizing the club’s relationship with StubHub.

Since 2012, the Blues have had a collaboration with the online ticket exchange website, which allows fans to sell their seats to other fans when they are unable to attend games.

The platform has been chastised in the past for allegedly excessive prices, which are determined at the seller’s discretion rather than by StubHub or the club.

Everton’s contract with the firm, though, appears to be coming to an end before of the 2021/22 season.

In response to a supporter’s question regarding StubHub, the club’s fan services Twitter account stated that an in-house ticket site would be on the way before next season.

“Hi, we will have our own in-house ticket platform for season ticket holders to sell their seat, more specifics will be given before to the start of the seas[sic], thanks,” the tweet stated.

Everton is anticipated to provide an update on the situation in the near future.