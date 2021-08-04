After a stop in Vienna, a Belarus Olympic athlete will travel to Warsaw.

Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, a Belarusian Olympic athlete, flew out of Japan on Wednesday and was scheduled to stop in Vienna en route to Poland, where she said she feared for her life if she had to return home.

Since seeking protection from Tokyo 2020 staff on Sunday, the 24-year-old sprinter has been at the center of a diplomatic controversy in the middle of the Games, claiming her team was attempting to cram her onto an aircraft after she openly criticized her coaches.

In yet another unexpected turn on Wednesday, the athlete changed her mind at the last minute and decided to go to Vienna instead of Poland, where she had been offered a humanitarian visa.

“She is due to go to Warsaw this evening, according to our information,” an Austrian foreign ministry spokesman told AFP.

Tsimanouskaya flew to Vienna on Austrian Airlines, where she was due to arrive at 3:00 p.m. (1300 GMT).

Tsimanouskaya is not scheduled to make a press conference during her stay in Vienna at this time, according to a representative for the foreign ministry.

Tsimanouskaya had entered the Tokyo airport wearing a yellow facemask and a bun with the pink ends of her hair exposed. She was flanked by a phalanx of security.

She waved as she passed the corner towards her plane, refusing to talk to the reporters gathering at her gate.

She had sought refuge in the Polish embassy in Tokyo for the last two nights after requesting international assistance, and campaigners have stated that she intends to travel to Warsaw.

Following disputed elections that brought strongman Alexander Lukashenko to power last year, Belarus has been rocked by political turmoil and a crackdown on opposition.

Tsimanouskaya was one of almost 2,000 Belarusian athletes who signed an open letter demanding new elections and the release of political prisoners.

Her problems in Tokyo stemmed from a post on Instagram in which she chastised her coaches for entering her into a race without first alerting her.

Her spouse has gone to Ukraine, and the two were planning to meet in Poland, a vocal opponent of Lukashenko’s rule and a haven for dissidents.

Mateusz Morawiecki, Poland’s prime minister, said Tuesday that he had spoken with the “courageous” Tsimanouskaya, who is “now properly taken care of and safe.”

“I reassured her that she can rely on Poland’s support and solidarity. She will fly to Warsaw in the coming days, where she will be able to. Brief News from Washington Newsday.