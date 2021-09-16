After a stadium crackdown, Cole Beasley offers unvaccinated fans tickets to away games.

Following the team’s introduction of its new COVID-19 vaccine policy to attend games, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley offered to pay tickets for an unvaccinated fan.

The Bills and Highmark Stadium announced on Tuesday that supporters aged 12 and up will be asked to provide confirmation of COVID-19 immunization in order to attend games. According to the notice, supporters will be allowed into the stadium if they provide proof of one COVID-19 vaccine dose for games on September 26 and October 3, but starting on October 31, they will be needed to be completely vaccinated to enter the stadium.

A negative COVID-19 test will not be accepted, according to the notice.

In the announcement, Pegula Sports and Entertainment Executive Vice President Ron Raccuia said, “We’ve worked constructively with the county over the last few weeks, months, all during the epidemic.” “We want to make sure that our fans are in the safest possible atmosphere. This collaboration has been really beneficial to us. We believe this is the best course of action going forward.”

A fan tweeted at Beasley shortly after the organization announced the new COVID-19 vaccine policy, noting that despite having purchased tickets to a Bills game in December, he would be unable to attend due to his lack of vaccination.

“As a Buffalo supporter, today is a terrible day for me. In December, I drove all the way from Albuquerque to take my 10-year-old daughter to her first game. Tickets have already been purchased. I’m not going to get the shot, therefore I’m at a loss. In a tweet, Twitter user Chris Hauquitz stated, “I probably need to sell the tickets and locate an away game.”

“If you find an away game you can attend to, then I will pay the tickets for you guys,” Beasley responded. Send me the names and details, and I’ll figure out how to make it happen. I wish she could be there to see the mafia!”

