After a squad vote, Jurgen Klopp reveals the new captaincy hierarchy at Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp has disclosed his plan to increase the size of his Liverpool players’ committee from three to six this season.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, and Alisson were all elevated as a result, according to the Reds’ manager.

The Reds had a four-man group of internal “leaders” in the squad last season, with club captain Jordan Henderson and vice captain James Milner joined by Virgil van Dijk and Gini Wijnaldum.

With Wijnaldum now at PSG, Klopp explained why he expanded the group to a half-dozen in the Liverpool first squad and why Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, and Alisson were chosen.

“We had three captains in Hendo, Milly, and Virg, and the players voted for three more,” he explained.

Trent, Robbo, and Alisson Becker were the winners.

“It was just that with the number of injuries we had last year, we didn’t always have someone from the players’ committee present on the field.

“As a result, I decided to expand the group to six people.”

On Tuesday evening, Liverpool will face Porto in the Champions League for the sixth time since February 2018, as they face the Portuguese giants for the first time since February 2018.

Diogo Jota will be in the travelling squad, with the Portugal international poised to face his former club after scoring in the 3-3 draw with Brentford on Saturday.

Jota joined Liverpool in a £43 million transfer from Wolves just over a year ago, and Klopp has been thinking on a player he believes is ideal for the Reds’ final-third style.

Klopp stated, “He’s a terrific player.” “I am ecstatic that we were able to sign him.

“To be honest, he has a strong personality that you can’t tell until you meet him; he’s quite mature for his young age, and he’s a pleasure to deal with.

“We talked about it from time to time; it’s not simple to improve ourselves, but Diogo did it.

“He has scored crucial goals and is a player who is tailor-made for our style of play: he is intense, technical, quick, good in the air, and has excellent footwork on both feet, so he is an intriguing package.

“I am happy that we noticed that and were able to make the transfer,” says the author.

