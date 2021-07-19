After a six-year wait and a €5 million bid, Liverpool striker could receive his first chance.

It has not been an easy time for Taiwo Awoniyi at Liverpool.

The Nigerian attacker, who joined the Reds at the age of 18, had to wait until just before his 24th birthday to begin real training with his teammates.

Awoniyi has been transferred around seven clubs in the last six years, from Germany to the Netherlands, stopping in Belgium before returning to Germany for the last two seasons due to work permit concerns.

He has been chosen in Jurgen Klopp’s 34-man pre-season squad in Austria, giving him the chance to demonstrate Liverpool managers what he has learned during his travels throughout Europe while the club assesses his future.

With some first-team regulars resting following their performances in the Euros and Copa America, Awoniyi could get some first-team action once friendlies begin.

His European experience began with Frankfurt in the German second division, followed by NEC Nijmegen in the 2016/17 season, where he established himself as a crucial squad player at both clubs.

After that, he had a fantastic season with Mouscron in Belgium, where he scored 12 goals in 27 games.

He was signed by Gent for the first half of the 2018/19 season after impressing in the Jupiler League before returning to Mouscron.

Awoniyi was in fine form during his second tenure with the club, scoring seven goals in nine games and four more in seven during the league’s Europa League play-offs.

Bundesliga clubs approached him after he performed well in Belgium. A move to Jurgen Klopp’s previous club Mainz came first, but it was last season in one of Europe’s best leagues when Awoniyi looked to mature.

The 23-year-old was loaned to Union Berlin, where he played as a center striker and helped the club achieve an improbable Europa League berth.

He only made 21 games due to a muscle ailment, scoring five goals and earning three assists, including a goal in a triumph over Borussia Dortmund.

Liverpool has previously turned down a €5 million approach from Vincent Kompany’s Anderlecht this summer, despite the fact that the Belgian club values the forward at £8 million.

Union Berlin and West Bromwich Albion are among the clubs said to be keeping an eye on Awoniyi’s position, with Steven Gerrard of Rangers also expressing an interest.

