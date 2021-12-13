After a shambolic draw, PSG will face Real Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League.

After an embarrassed UEFA was forced to replay Monday’s draw due to a “technical error,” Paris Saint-Germain will face Real Madrid, while Liverpool will face Inter Milan in two of the highlight ties in the Champions League’s final 16 stage.

PSG had been paired with Manchester United in a match that would have pitted longtime rivals Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo against one other.

However, the modified draw pits them against Real Madrid, the 13-time European champions, while Atletico Madrid will face them at Old Trafford.

The draw for the first knockout round of UEFA’s flagship competition had to be repeated three hours later owing to a “material error” caused by a “technical malfunction with the software of an external service provider,” according to UEFA.

The flaw was highlighted during the live stream of the draw from UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, when Manchester United’s name was selected to meet Villarreal, despite the fact that the two clubs could not have faced each other because they were in the same group.

United’s name did not appear to be accurately updated on the ball, hence they were not featured as a prospective opponent for the next side to emerge from the pot.

With the entire draw in jeopardy, UEFA had no choice but to restart the competition.

PSG, who are owned by Qatar and boast Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, and Angel Di Maria among their attacking stars, will now face Real Madrid, who are presently in first place in La Liga and are managed by former Paris coach Carlo Ancelotti.

In 2017/18, Real knocked PSG out at the same level of the competition, and the clubs’ relationship has recently deteriorated, with Real publicly chasing Mbappe, whose contract expires at the end of this season.

Madrid are unlikely to be pleased with the revised draw, considering they were given an easier match-up on paper versus Benfica in the first match-up before the difficulties.

Liverpool is in a similar predicament. After being drawn against Austrian knockout-phase debutants Red Bull Salzburg, they will now face Inter, the three-time Serie A champions and current league leaders in Italy.

In the group stage, Jurgen Klopp’s squad defeated Inter Milan’s city rivals AC Milan twice.

Instead, Salzburg will face six-time champion Bayern Munich, while Manchester City will face Sporting Lisbon and Benfica will face Ajax.

