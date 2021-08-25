After a seven-year hiatus, an ex-WWE champion is back to reclaim his lost glory.

CM Punk, real name Phil Brooks, is returning to the sport where he first established his name.

On Friday, August 20, the former WWE champion made his official return to the sport when he debuted on “AEW Rampage,” a positive sign for the company.

Punk tries to pick up where he left off after testing out his craft in the mixed martial arts world. His unceremonious exit from the WWE is well-known.

Most assumed they’d seen the last of CM Punk in the squared circle after that forgettable exit.

All of that has now been put to rest, with the 42-year-old calling out his first opponent in the wrestling ring in seven years.

CM Punk has challenged Darby Allin to a match at AEW’s upcoming pay-per-view “All-In,” which will take place on September 5.

Most people are curious to know how the former WWE champion is doing after being sidelined for so long.

Due to his long break from wrestling, he is likely to show some rust. Regardless, it has already been established that his arrival at AEW is electrifying and will undoubtedly aid in his promotion.

All of this was evident as he was presented on the most recent AEW show, with fans chanting his name in an energizing and emotional return to the ring.

Punk’s Coming got off to a terrific start for AEW as well. According to Nielsen, 1.129 million people watched “AEW Rampage,” with 692,000 of them being adults 18-49.

According to Variety, it was the highest rating for any AEW show since “AEW Dynamite” in October 2019.

With CM Punk on board, things are looking up for AEW. Aside from Allin, he named a few more upcoming artists with whom he expects to collaborate. Kenny Omega, Jungle Boy, and the Young Bucks are among those on the list.

CM Punk, on the other hand, will undoubtedly be looking to add another wrestling belt to his collection. Once he wrestles again, the tone will most likely be set.

Given Allin’s reputation as a daredevil, CM Punk’s first match since 2014 should be a doozy–not to mention an event that will almost certainly bring in new viewers, much to AEW’s joy.