After a settlement with the other Cleveland Guardians, the Cleveland Guardians MLB team will keep their name.

The Guardians will remain the new moniker for Cleveland’s Major League Baseball (MLB) team, according to the Associated Press.

The MLB team and a local roller derby team have settled a name-rights issue that threatened the Guardians’ rebranding. In October, the roller derby team filed a lawsuit against the MLB franchise for trademark infringement under common law. Both leagues, however, released a joint statement announcing that the disagreement had been resolved.

“The Cleveland Guardians Baseball Company, LLC and Guardians Roller Derby are glad to announce an amicable conclusion of the lawsuit filed by Guardians Roller Derby, whereby both organizations will continue to utilize the Guardians name,” the statement added.

Now that the legal proceedings have concluded, MLB can sell products bearing the Cleveland Guardians’ moniker. The team “had hoped to get new jerseys and caps on store shelves in time for holiday shopping,” according to the Associated Press. According to the lawsuit, the Cleveland Guardians roller derby team was the first in the city to use the name, and they should be the only one.

“Two sports teams in the same city cannot have the same name,” according to the lawsuit. “Major League Baseball would never, and rightfully so, allow the Chicago Cubs’ lacrosse or the New York Yankees’ rugby teams to compete alongside their historic baseball franchises. Otherwise, there would be a lot of confusion.” “However, the same laws that protect the trademark rights of baseball club owners also function in reverse,” it stated. “A Major League team cannot just steal the name of a lower team and use it for themselves.” There was no additional information on the settlement supplied. Next season, the Cleveland Guardians will be known as the Cleveland Guardians in Major League Baseball.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The legal fight was just one more stumbling block on the Indians’ long road to changing their name, which enraged some fans and alienated others. Since 1915, the Indians have been the name of the American League team.

The name The Guardians was chosen after a year-long process sparked by a national crisis over racial names and symbols.

The team began removing Indians signs in and around Progressive Field earlier this month. According to Washington Newsday, the technique is meant to be delicate, as evidenced by the crane used to remove the letter. This is a condensed version of the information.