After a serious injury to a Liverpool child, Harvey Elliott sends an emotional message.

Harvey Elliott, a Liverpool teenager, says he has been “overwhelmed” by the support he has received since his horrific injury, vowing to return better than before as soon as possible.

Elliott will have surgery in the coming days after dislocating his left ankle in a challenge by Leeds United substitute Pascal Struijk at Elland Road on Sunday.

The 18-year-old, who has been a revelation under Jurgen Klopp this season, is anticipated to miss a significant amount of time.

Elliott is appreciative for the outpouring of support as he prepares to go on a lengthy recovery program.

“I’m of course incredibly devastated with what occurred yesterday at Leeds, but have been totally overwhelmed by the love and support shown to me by the entire football world following the injury,” Elliott wrote on Instagram on Monday morning.

“Thank you so much to everyone who has contacted me or sent me notes; it means a lot to me and my family.

“A big thank you to everyone inside Elland Road for the kind welcome you gave me just after everything happened.

“I am now completely focused on my recovery and will put everything I have into my rehabilitation so that I can get back out there as soon as possible. I know I have a fantastic support network in Liverpool, and we’ll get through this together.

“Your support means the world to me, Liverpool supporters. I’m one of you, and I’m looking forward to returning quicker, fitter, and stronger in the future to assist the team. “You’ll Never Walk Alone!” exclaims the narrator.