After a serious Everton Women injury, Willie Kirk describes Nicoline Sorensen’s approach.

After suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury in the 3-1 win over Birmingham City last weekend, Everton Women boss Willie Kirk confessed striker Nicoline Sorensen has a “lengthy recuperation.”

Sorensen joined Walton Hall Park last summer from Brondby and has already made over 20 appearances for the club.

Kirk believes the 24-year-old Danish international is in good spirits following her injury and admits Everton is working on a ‘lot of preparation’ to help her return.

“Getting that diagnosis is not nice for anyone,” Kirk remarked at his press conference ahead of Sunday’s trip to Reading.

“When the scan eventually comes back and you receive it, you know precisely what’s going on and you’re told it’s a ruptured ACL,” says the patient. It’s never good to hear bad news.

“However, I believe she has handled it well and maturely.

“We had a fantastic talk this morning in my office, and we’ll do everything we can to help [Sorensen] come back bigger, better, stronger, and more tactically informed.

“Because this is a long rehab, we’ve already discussed how we can continue to grow her during it.

“She has targets already, and she will undoubtedly return, but it is a setback for her and the team.”

Initial scans for Sorensen are positive, according to Kirk, and she has ‘reacted incredibly positively’ to the major setback.

“First and foremost, we made sure we obtained the scan at the proper time,” he said, “because if there is too much edema, you might not pick up on some other harm if there is too much swelling.”

“We’re really pleased with the results of the scan. The swelling went down immediately, and her knee has actually responded admirably, especially considering the extent of the damage.

“She has a remarkable ability to mend quickly. So the first step is to have the scan, and the next few days are spent putting together a solid plan: how much work do we do before the surgery, and how much work do we do afterward?

