After a series of postponed meetings, Rafa Benitez has an opportunity to give Everton a double boost.

After England’s Euro 2020 final loss to Italy, it’s tough not to feel bad for Jordan Pickford.

On another night, he would have been the Three Lions’ hero in their shootout loss, save penalties from Andrea Belotti and Jorginho.

He goes to bed instead, thinking what else he could have done.

Throughout this year’s European Championships, the Everton shot-stopper has been a standout for his country, breaking the England record for minutes without conceding and receiving the Golden Glove trophy for his five clean sheets.

Along the way, spectacular saves from Stephen O’Donnell, Timo Werner, and Kai Havertz helped him win over detractors who had been questioning him for months after a string of high-profile errors for Everton earlier this season.

Following a number of shaky moments in the Three Lions’ semi-final triumph over Denmark, he was brutally criticized in some quarters for failing to keep out Mikel Damsgaard’s free-kick.

However, this is a goalkeeper who can be relied on when his team most needs him.

There is no Everton’s error-prone Pickford or England’s impregnable wall – just first-choice for club and country.

He also performed admirably against the Italians.

The shot-stopper was a virtual spectator in the first half as England controlled the game excellently, but he could do nothing about Leonardo Bonucci’s equalizer after tipping Marco Veratti’s header into the post.

Meanwhile, he stood tall to deny the likes of Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Chiesa, ensuring that the Three Lions made it through 90 minutes and extra time.

His efforts, however, were in vain, as England was penalized.

While Pickford is well aware that he contributed significantly to the European Championships this summer, clubmate Dominic Calvert-Lewin will naturally be disappointed.

He was back on the bench against Italy after missing out on the Three Lions’ victories over Germany and Denmark. He had made a stoppage-time appearance against Croatia and a modest cameo against Ukraine.

After scoring 21 goals last season, the striker anticipated his big moment for England at the Euros was still to come earlier in the tournament.

Regrettably, he was proven incorrect.

As Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho were introduced by Gareth Southgate.