After a sensational Liverpool goal against Wolves, Divock Origi recounts his emotions in the dressing room.

Divock Origi thinks Liverpool’s’mentality’ under Jurgen Klopp can be shown in his late winner against Wolves.

He also detailed the emotional reaction in the locker room following the 1-0 victory.

During their title-winning 2019/20 season, the Reds were dubbed “mentality monsters” by assistant manager Pep Lijnders for their penchant of scoring in the last minutes of games.

Origi’s goal at Molineux on Saturday seemed like a key moment in the current title battle, as Liverpool took advantage of Chelsea’s loss to West Ham, and it might be vital come the conclusion of the season.

With just one minute remaining in the game, the Belgian striker, who is so often the one to produce a spectacular moment when hope is dying in contests, delivered once again.

“We fought hard, and it was a tough game against an offensively and defensively powerful club.” That was all about winning, and it demonstrates our mentality,” Origi explained.

“We have three points, which is critical to maintaining the momentum.”

“In games like this, you try and try and it doesn’t always go in, but we’ve worked on being cool and have attacking quality.”

“He [Jurgen Klopp] told us we played well and he was pleased, as was the entire dressing room.”

“Winning games is what you work for,” Origi remarked. We try to concentrate on the minutiae during the week, and we stay together throughout the season to attempt to win games and, of course, play well. Getting that win, that goal, is the best feeling in the world, and it keeps us going [with]the momentum.

“I’m overjoyed.”

After being introduced in the 76th minute, the 26-year-old has now scored in his past two Premier League appearances. He also scored late in the Reds’ 3-2 defeat at West Ham.

The former Lille forward spent a total of 22 minutes on the pitch at Molineux, and was once again in the right place at the right time to snare three points.