After a scorching 61, Canada’s Pendrith takes the lead in Bermuda.

Taylor Pendrith, a Canadian amateur, shot a 10-under-par 61 on Friday to take the lead at the halfway stage of the US PGA Tour’s Bermuda Championship.

After 36 holes, the 30-year-old from Ontario, who has failed to break into the world’s top 100 in his seven years as a pro, put on a spectacular display at Port Royal Golf Course to take a one-shot lead.

Pendrith, who entered the day on one under following a 70 in the first round on Thursday, took advantage of ideal conditions after a windy first round to card nine birdies, an eagle, and one bogey in the second round.

After his round, Pendrith commented, “Yesterday was some of the worst weather I’ve ever played in, and it was almost like surviving out there.”

“Today was an entirely different story; I was able to appreciate the vistas of Bermuda, which was fantastic.”

Starting on the par-four 10th hole at Port Royal, Pendrith had three birdies and a bogey in his first five holes. He went four under par at the turn thanks to a spectacular eagle three on the long par-five 17th.

The Canadian then went on a tear down the stretch, making five consecutive birdies to get to nine under par, before adding another birdie on the seventh, his 16th hole of the day, to drop him to 10-under for the round and 11-under 131 overall.

“I’m just trying to put myself in a good position to score as many birdies as possible because it’s Friday. It’s been a fantastic start “Pendrith explained.

Pendrith, who hasn’t played since his wedding two weeks ago, admitted afterward that he hadn’t practiced at all in the week preceding up to the event.

“I didn’t take a single shot on the golf course Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday,” he explained, “so to be in this situation is fantastic.”

Pendrith, who is rated 239th in the world and is chasing his first PGA victory, is one shot ahead of American Patrick Rodgers. Rodgers shot a seven-under-par 64 with six birdies, an eagle, and one bogey.

After a second round 67, Vincent Whaley of the United States is two shots off the lead on nine under, while Danny Lee of New Zealand and David Skinns of England are tied for fourth on eight under. On Friday, Lee and Skinss both shot four-under-par 67s.

On seven under, Peter Malnati, Lucas Herbert, Patrick Flavin, and Justin Lower are tied for sixth place.