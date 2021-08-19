After a school attack in Sweden, a teen was arrested.

According to authorities, a kid with a knife entered a school in southern Sweden on Thursday and attacked one staff, who was sent to the hospital.

According to reports in local media, the assailant came through school carrying a huge knife and wearing a helmet, a mask, and what appeared to be a bullet-proof vest.

After receiving an emergency call at 8:40 a.m., police hurried to the site in the southern town of Eslov, just as the school day was beginning.

“Police were able to subdue the criminal… Ewa-Gun Westford, a police spokesperson, told reporters that the scene was “very chaotic.”

They did not disclose whether the assailant, a 15-year-old boy, was armed with a knife, only that he had one.

Police said it was unclear whether the suspect was a student at the school and that an investigation was underway.

They stated that he was detained on suspicion of “attempted murder.”

The 45-year-old school employee who was assaulted was brought to the hospital for surgery.

The extent of his injuries was not revealed.

Students were reportedly held in their classrooms for more than 90 minutes during the event, which occurred on the second day of the school year.

Witnesses informed local media that some pupils leaped out of classroom windows during the incident.

“A man came into the school with a large knife. He was dressed in a skeleton mask, a helmet, and what appeared to be a bulletproof vest. One pupil told the regional Skanska Dagbladet newspaper, “It was pretty scary.”

No kids were hurt, according to the municipality of Eslov, and students were later evacuated from the school to a nearby sports facility.

“This is dreadful. Eslov mayor Johan Andersson said in a statement that school should be a safe place for kids, staff, and everyone else.

In Sweden, school attacks are uncommon.

Three persons were killed in a racially motivated attack on a school in the western town of Trollhattan in October 2015 by an assailant who was later shot and killed by police.