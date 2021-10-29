After a remarkable transition, Liverpool now has their own N’Golo Kante.

Last Saturday, Liverpool scored five goals at Old Trafford, with five different players directly contributing to their goals.

Diogo Jota, Naby Keita, and Mohamed Salah all scored and provided assists, while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson all provided assists.

Roberto Firmino was the only member of the starting front six without a goal or an assist (aside from James Milner who was only on the field for 27 minutes).

However, a peek at the headline player statistics grossly undervalues the Brazilian’s role to a great triumph, and it surely does not do justice to the labor he accomplished all over the field.

Roberto Firmino verified Cristiano Ronaldo’s claim in Manchester United’s annihilation.

In actuality, Firmino played a role in each of Liverpool’s five goals against Manchester United. His most important contributions came in the opening and last minutes, when he passed to Salah before assisting Keita and then won the ball in midfield, allowing Henderson to put the Egyptian clean through on goal.

He did, however, have at least one touch in each of the other three goals. Firmino came deep near the half-way line in the build-up to Jota’s goal, receiving a pass from Virgil van Dijk and passing the ball to the Reds captain.

He then came in with the ball from the right flank, playing a one-two with Salah in the build-up to Liverpool’s third goal, before drawing two United players’ attention near the penalty box, allowing his team to score their fourth goal.

Firmino was involved in all five goals, and the only touches that were notably comparable in terms of placement were to the left of the center circle.

That’s not exactly where you’d expect to find a team’s center-forward, but a check at his touch location map throughout the game shows that he didn’t spend much time inside the six-yard box.

This emphasizes the futility of analyzing a player’s average position after a game. Firmino’s touches were almost exactly centered on average for this game, but he was clearly all. “The summary has come to an end.”