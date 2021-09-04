After a rejected move, Everton’s James Rodriguez publishes a picture on social media.

For the first time since the transfer market closed with him still at Everton, James Rodriguez has shared a snapshot of himself aboard a boat traveling over crystal blue waters.

Everton were said to be open to accept suitable offers for James this summer when Carlo Ancelotti – the manager who signed him three times during his career – defected to Real Madrid and was replaced by Rafa Benitez, but he is still at Goodison Park.

James, who is one of the club’s biggest earners, did not appear in any of the Blues’ four games during the transfer window and spoke about his uncertain future on his Twitch channel last month.

While many of his Everton teammates are away on international duty, the 80-cap Colombian has shared a photo with his 47 million Instagram followers and 19 million Twitter followers, showing him standing on the wooden deck of a boat, smiling, while wearing only a pajama.

James tweeted for the first time since the window closed two days ago, stating in Spanish, “Do it again, hits in these three games,” beside an archive photo of him celebrating a goal for Colombia while wearing the captain’s armband.

Many Evertonians were outraged when James posted on social media in May that he was travelling back to South America in a fancy private jet when the Blues were still fighting for a spot in Europe.

Ancelotti had offered the player permission to return to Colombia to train for the Copa America, but he was eventually not selected due to worries about his fitness levels.