After a quiet deadline day, Everton completed all of their summer transfer window acquisitions.

Everton finished the transfer window much more quietly than many predicted on Tuesday evening.

On deadline day, supporters hoped to see their team boost multiple areas of the squad while also maybe seeing a number of players leave to make place for those incomings.

However, as the day progressed, it became clear that things were not going to happen as planned.

Salomon Rondon, who will compete with Dominic Calvert-Lewin for the remainder of the season, was announced as Everton’s only incoming transfer right as the deadline approached at 11 p.m.

After completing his free move from Dalian Professional, the Venezuelan international signed a two-year deal at Goodison Park, with the option of a third year.

Moise Kean and Niels Nkounkou had both confirmed loan moves to Juventus and Standard Liege earlier in the day, and his arrival came after a couple of loan departures from the club earlier in the day.

The former will spend two years on loan with the Serie A club, with the possibility of a permanent transfer provided certain requirements are reached.

Everton had a busy, albeit affordable, transfer window in terms of both incomings and outgoings, and those movements brought the window to a close.

The following is a complete list of all the moves that have occurred in the recent several months.

Townsend, Andros

Begovic, Asmir

Gray, Demarai

Rondon, Salomon

Bolasie, Yannick

Bowler, Josh

Connolly, Callum

Pennington, Matthew

Walcott, Theo

Bernard

Small, Thierry

Gibson, Lewis

Broadhead, Nathan

Virginia Joao

Nkounkou, Niels