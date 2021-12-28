After a query from Neymar, Jack Wilshere makes a’scary’ Mohamed Salah admission.

Mohamed Salah is’scary,’ according to Jack Wilshere, who prefers the Liverpool star to the £200 million Neymar.

Salah, according to former Arsenal and England midfielder Jack Wilshere, is the finest player in the world right now.

Since the start of the season, the Egyptian has been in incredible form, scoring 15 Premier League goals while also leading the Premier League assist list.

Wilshere was forced to choose between Liverpool’s talisman and Neymar of Paris Saint-Germain.

On TalkSport, Wilshere responded, ” Salah.” “Everyone is proclaiming him to be the finest player in the world right now, and I agree.

“It’s the goals he scores.” He runs towards defenders in such a way. His consistency over the last few years is also frightening.

“I believe he is deserving of the praise. Salah, on the other hand, is for me.” Salah has two more games for Liverpool before departing for Egypt’s Africa Cup of Nations.

The Reds travel to Leicester City on Tuesday night before hosting title rivals Chelsea on Sunday, who famously let the Egyptian King go.

Salah has been the greatest player in the Premier League this season by a long shot, and his absence will be felt by the Reds, who face a Carabao Cup semi-final against Arsenal as well as Premier League matches against Brentford and, most likely, Crystal Palace.