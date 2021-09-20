After a poor start to the season, Liverpool’s Champions League winner was fired for the second time.

After a dismal start to the season, Harry Kewell, a former Liverpool winger, has been fired as manager of National League team Barnet.

The 42-year-old was sacked on Monday after the Bees lost 2-0 at Bromley on Saturday. He started against Milan in Liverpool’s 2005 Champions League success.

Barent is in second place in the division despite picking up just two points in their first seven games under Kewell.

Thiago’s injury has been verified, and the Liverpool midfielder now faces a race against time to be healthy for important matches.

After managing stints in the Football League with Crawley, Notts County, and Oldham, the former Australia international was just employed at The Hive in June.

“It was evident how much Harry Kewell wanted to have a good impact, but ultimately the results and the terrible start to the season have dictated our decision,” Barnet’s Head of Football Dean Brennan said on the club’s website.

“Our strategy for this season was for Barnet FC to challenge for a place in the top half of the table, and that remains our goal.”

Kewell joined Liverpool in a £5 million deal from Leeds in 2003 and made 138 appearances for the club, scoring 16 goals.

He won the FA Cup with Liverpool in 2006, a year after winning the Champions League.

After leaving Liverpool for Galatasaray, he returned to his birthplace in 2011 to play for Melbourne Heart.

He took over as manager of Watford Under-21s in 2015 before moving to Crawley in Mat 2017.