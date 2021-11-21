After a poor run, Manchester United finally fired Solskjaer.

Manchester United ended Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s three-year stint as manager at Old Trafford on Sunday, although the club intends to announce a permanent successor until the conclusion of the season.

The 4-1 humiliation at the hands of struggling Watford on Saturday was the final straw for United’s board, who had remained by Solskjaer despite humiliating home defeats to Liverpool and Manchester City in previous weeks.

Former Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick, who was a member of Solskjaer’s coaching staff, will take command of the club’s remaining games while the club searches for an interim manager until the conclusion of the season.

Manchester United released a statement announcing that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had stepped down as manager.

“Ole will always be a Manchester United legend, and we regret having to make this painful decision. While the last few weeks have been discouraging, they should not overshadow the three years of work he has put in to re-establish the foundations for long-term success.” Solskjaer departs United in seventh place in the Premier League, 12 points behind champions Chelsea, and having exited the League Cup.

On Tuesday, Carrick’s debut game as manager will be a critical Champions League match against Villarreal.

If the Red Devils lose in Spain, they will need both results in the last round of Group F matches to avoid falling out at the group stage for the second straight season.

The enthusiasm that surrounding the club in August when Cristiano Ronaldo made a surprise return to Old Trafford in the final days of the transfer window contrasted strongly with a run of five defeats in Solskjaer’s final seven league games.

United also spent over?100 million ($134 million) on Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane in an attempt to improve on their second-place finish in the Premier League last season.

Despite Ronaldo’s return of nine goals in 14 games, Solskjaer was unable to put his star-studded side together as a cohesive one.

“We don’t know what to do with the ball, we don’t know how to defend correctly, and we’re losing a lot of goals,” United goalkeeper David de Gea lamented, despite a double penalty save from Watford’s Ismaila Sarr.

"We don't know what to do with the ball, we don't know how to defend correctly, and we're losing a lot of goals," United goalkeeper David de Gea lamented, despite a double penalty save from Watford's Ismaila Sarr.

"It's inexcusable for this team and the caliber of players we have. It's the start of yet another nightmare." Solskjaer had previously experienced storms on a rollercoaster.