After a petulant kick at a Liverpool player, Cristiano Ronaldo avoids a red card.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United was controversially spared a red card in first-half stoppage time of his team’s game against Liverpool after furiously slamming Curtis Jones.

With Jurgen Klopp’s side leading 3-0 at halftime, the disgruntled Portuguese international kicked the Reds’ homegrown hero before nibbling at the little Scouser as he lay on the Old Trafford grass.

As tempers boiled amongst the old foes, a finger-wagging Andy Robertson and Virgil van Dijk came over to remonstrate, with the Dutchman appearing to chest bump Ronaldo before being pulled away by Bruno Fernandes, who was also shoved in the back by Ibrahima Konate.

Referee Anthony Taylor of Wythenshawe, Greater Manchester, had the option of dismissing the 36-year-old for violent conduct, but instead chose to just hand him a yellow card.

Liverpool led 3-0 after goals from Naby Keita, Diogo Jota, and Mohamed Salah, with Salah adding a fourth for the visitors before the break.