After a pair of transfer failures, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp thinks Man City have a ‘luxury problem.’

Jurgen Klopp has dismissed Manchester City’s refusal to buy a striker this summer as a “luxury problem,” while highlighting Pep Guardiola’s side’s threat.

City’s attempts to reinforce their front line were stymied when Tottenham Hotspur refused to trade Harry Kane and Cristiano Ronaldo chose to join Manchester United instead.

Guardiola’s team has scored five or more goals four times in ten games this season, but they have also failed to score on the same amount of occasions.

Klopp, on the other hand, does not feel the champions’ title challenge will be hampered by the lack of a known number nine.

“It would be dead easy in football if there was simply a number nine and you could mark him and they couldn’t score,” the Reds manager added. “That would be fantastic.

“I know City hasn’t achieved 500 goals yet, and everyone is talking about how they need a number nine… imagine having a number nine on top of it all! Let me put it this way: it’s a luxury problem.

“The decisive area in and around the box is where City generally have enough alternatives, at least while I’ve been in England, and it doesn’t matter what numbers they have on their back.

“At all times, they bring in guys. I’m not sure how many goals City has scored close range with a square ball in the six-yard box, but their wingers are as vital as ours.

“It was like this last year when (Ilkay) Gundogan came into the box 500 times and scored from close range,” he said.

“The entire world is defending against City, so there is one location where a defender, or more than one, should be, and that is in the six-yard box, but they just play the ball and someone is absolutely free at the second post.

“It’s not because the other teams are all idiots. It’s because City does that so effectively; they pass the ball at the proper time and have near-perfect placement, therefore it works out so frequently.”

Liverpool have scored in every game this season, and their 5-1 Champions League victory over Porto in midweek equaled a club record for goals scored. “The summary has come to an end.”