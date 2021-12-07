After a number of young players were left out, Liverpool dropped a hint about the team’s future.

Liverpool has dropped a possible team news hint ahead of their last Champions League group match against AC Milan this afternoon.

When the Reds take the field at the San Siro this evening, they will be looking for a perfect record in Group B.

Jurgen Klopp is set to make big changes to the starting lineup that triumphed in dramatic fashion at Wolverhampton Wanderers at the weekend, despite the fact that qualification as group winners has long been confirmed.

Due to the expected involvement of a number of Academy players, the Reds under-19 team were noticeably absent from their UEFA Youth League match against Milan earlier on Tuesday afternoon.

Conor Bradley of Northern Ireland, goalkeeper Harvey Davies, forward Max Woltman, and midfielder James Norris of Northern Ireland, all regulars in the UEFA Youth League this season, were not included in the matchday squad.

Owen Beck was also ruled out due to suspension after receiving three yellow cards in the first five games of the group stage, while James Balagizi, Luca Stephenson, and Harvey Blair are all injured.

The U23s midfielder Elijah Dixon-Bonner was among those who travelled with the first-team group.

Instead of playing in the Champions League group rounds, Kaide Gordon began for the U19s this afternoon.