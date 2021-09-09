After a new virus case, the England-India test is in jeopardy.

Following rumors of a new coronavirus infection in the camp, the tourists postponed a training session and media responsibilities, putting the fifth Test between England and India in jeopardy.

Following positive Covid-19 tests, head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun, and fielding coach Ramakrishnan Sridhar have already been ruled out of the Manchester match, which is set to begin on Friday.

India won the fourth Test by 157 runs at the Oval on Monday, giving the tourists a 2-1 lead with one match remaining.

However, according to Indian media sources, another member of the backroom crew tested positive during a new round of tests on Wednesday.

The affected individual, according to ESPNcricinfo, is assistant physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar.

According to reports, India’s players have been told to stay in their hotel rooms.

Thursday’s “optional” training session “won’t take place now,” according to a team spokeswoman, who also suggested a pre-match press conference was doubtful.

“The training session today was called off, and all the players have undergone additional tests,” a source from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) told AFP earlier.

At the earliest, those results will not be available until late Thursday.

The fact that Parmar has been directly treating several first-choice players who have been injured is a source of concern for India.

After lead physio Nitin Patel was compelled to self-isolate after being recognized as a close contact of Shastri, Parmar was forced to take command during the fourth Test.

According to the Indian Express, the BCCI did not want the fifth Test to take place.

The lucrative Indian Premier League Twenty20 tournament begins on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates, just five days after the England tour is set to end, and the board did not want the event to be “impacted,” according to the article.

Sourav Ganguly, the president of the BCCI and a former India captain, was more ambiguous.

“At this time, we don’t know if the match will take place. According to Indian media, he added, “Hopefully we can get some game.”

Since landing in England in June, when Virat Kohli’s side was defeated by New Zealand in the inaugural World Test Championship final at Southampton, the India squad has had to deal with many coronavirus cases.

The first occurred in July, when Rishabh Pant, India’s first-choice Test wicketkeeper, tested positive, causing further complications for the tourists.

The hosts, according to England’s Jos Buttler, anticipate the fifth Test to go on as planned.

