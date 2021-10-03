After a Manchester United tie, Bruno Fernandes admits that Everton’s equalizer was “very terrible.”

Bruno Fernandes believes that he and his Manchester United colleagues might have done more to stop Everton from equalizing.

Everton secured a deserved point against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team at Old Trafford thanks to Andros Townsend’s second-half equalizer.

On the stroke of half-time, Anthony Martial scored for the first time since February, putting the Blues down.

However, 25 minutes from time, Rafa Benitez’s team equalized as Townsend completed a brilliant counter-attacking move.

Demarai Gray eluded Fred and Aaron Wan-Bissaka until he came across Abdoulaye Doucoure, who teed up Townsend for the finish.

In response to Everton’s equalizer, Fernandes commented, “Of course, it’s a really horrible corner from me.”

“We didn’t shut down the box well enough, we didn’t clear the ball, and we made a lot of blunders, starting with my corner.

“We need to improve and learn since this isn’t the first time this has happened. We’ll have to improve next time.

“We need to make a change; something isn’t working because we’re allowing so many counter-attacks.

“It’s up to the players, not someone else,” says the coach. We must commit a foul to end the game, and I must take a better corner. There are a slew of things that could be done better.”

Before continuing, Fernandes said, “Of course, it’s not good enough.” We should, and possibly could, have more points. It’s what we’ve got. We must now focus on what we can do between now and the end of the season.

“We have a lot of games left to play, we haven’t lost everything yet, and we have to keep battling for everything.”