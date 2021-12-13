After a major Manchester United error, UEFA has confirmed a Champions League redraw.

After a blunder with this morning’s ceremony, UEFA will have to redraw the Champions League round of 16 ties.

Earlier today, in Nyon, shambolic scenes transpired, with an error concerning Manchester United’s place in the draw.

Villarreal was partnered with United at first, which would have been an impossible tie considering that both teams were in the same group.

Following that, there was a little pause in the action until Atletico Madrid was assigned a match against Bayern Munich.

However, it appears that those conducting the draw on behalf of UEFA did not include United as one of the sides that may face Atletico.

In the first round, Liverpool was pitted against RB Salzburg.

Soon after, quotes from Jurgen Klopp were posted on the club’s website, with the manager saying: “The draw is the draw, and now we know who we have to prepare for.” There will be a lot of enthusiasm in Salzburg because they have qualified for the knockout stages for the first time. We played there a few years ago and it was a difficult game, and it will be again.” However, because the errors throw doubt on the legitimacy of the permutations, probabilities, and pairings, a new draw will be held at 2 p.m.

“It obviously looks like #mufc’s ball – in the second pot from the right, back row – was not included in the Atletico Madrid draw,” claimed independent reporter Mark Critchley, who shared a video of the controversial moment of the first draw.

“#1: Manchester United and Villarreal drawn in the same pot when they were in the same group#2: Liverpool included in the draw for Atletico Madrid, when they were in the same group,” @GFFN summarized the bewilderment.

#3: Atletico Madrid’s draw excludes Manchester United.”

“From talking to a few within Uefa at the moment, early indications are that draw will be allowed to stand despite the misunderstanding about United/Atletico, but let’s see…” tweeted Miguel Delaney, the Independent’s chief sports reporter.

"Atletico Madrid is talking to UEFA about the UCL draw," ESPN's Alex Shaw reported a few minutes after the initial wave of reaction. UEFA is currently debating whether or not the draw can proceed in its current form. "Redraw your decision."