After a long layoff, the Asian Tour 2021 gets underway with a four-time winner in the lead.

The top golfers are back in action at the Blue Canyon Phuket Championship, which began on Thursday, November 25 at the Blue Canyon Country Club, after a forced sabbatical of 20 months.

After shooting a seven-under-par 65 in the $1 million tournament, American golfer John Catlin seized an early one-shot clubhouse lead.

According to France 24, the competition was the first time shots had been played on the circuit since the Malaysian Open in March 2020.

The 31-year-old American, who rose to popularity after winning the Asian Tour three times in 2018, had a fantastic first day.

In 2019, he followed up with another one. With three triumphs in Europe since then, Catlin has gained global notoriety.

“I just happened to play well and made a few long ones.” He said, “And I took advantage of the par fives.”

Catlin eagled the par-five ninth hole by holing a 30-footer after a gutsy three-iron second shot, then eagled the par-five 15th hole after hammering a three wood to nine feet.

“I was here the last time in May 2020.” “It feels amazing,” the Californian said. “It feels like a second home, as I’ve said for the past four years.”

Other golfers sparkled on the famed Canyon Course, including Catlin.

Chan Shih-chang of Taiwan and South African Ian Snyman of South Africa both finished in second place with 66s.

Thailand’s Phachara Khongwatmai, meanwhile, shot a 67 to finish third.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve played together.” This week, I’m really looking forward to it. Chan, who won the Asian Tour twice in 2016, commented, “I’ve been playing well back home and the contests have kept my game in condition.”

The Blue Canyon Phuket Championship is this week, while the Laguna Phuket Championship is the following week.