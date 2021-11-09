After a link with former Liverpool manager, Manchester United sent a message to the incoming manager.

Due to his time at Liverpool, former Liverpool midfielder Steve McManaman does not believe Brendan Rodgers would be a good appointment at Manchester United.

Following the rising pressure on United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in recent weeks, the Leicester manager has been connected with the job.

Before his transfer to Tottenham, United was linked with Antonio Conte, leaving United with little options if they chose to cut ways with Solskjaer.

Many United fans have lost faith in their manager as a result of losses to fierce rivals Liverpool and Manchester City, and are asking for his dismissal.

Rodgers’ three years at Liverpool, according to BT Sport analyst McManaman, do not prepare him well for taking over at Old Trafford.

McManaman told HorseRacing.net, “I can’t see Brendan going there.”

“I believe he has the credentials, but I believe his history with Liverpool is too much for everyone.”

“I haven’t spoken to Zinedine Zidane in a while, but I don’t believe he speaks English, and I’m not sure if it’s a job he’d be interested in.”

In 2014, Rodgers came within a whisker of winning the Premier League with Liverpool, but the Reds were beaten by Manchester City in a thrilling title chase.

His front line, which included Luis Suarez and Daniel Sturridge, was one of Liverpool’s most entertaining.

Rodgers’ stint at Anfield came to an end in 2016 when Jurgen Klopp was chosen as the new manager, and the rest is history.