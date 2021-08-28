After a lengthy debate, the Peruvian Congress approves the President’s Cabinet.

Peru’s under-fire leftist President Pedro Castillo dodged a political crisis on Friday when the right-wing-dominated congress approved his first cabinet.

In a bruising debate that began on Thursday, the government led by Guido Bellido was approved by 73 votes to 50 votes.

“As a result, the issue of confidence has been approved,” said Maria del Carmen Alva, the opposition leader in Congress.

Castillo, a 51-year-old former rural schoolteacher, praised Congress on Twitter for surviving his administration’s first major test, which began less than a month ago.

Castillo explained, “The search of agreement permits us to reign alongside the people and generate socially responsible public policy.”

If the vote had gone against Bellido, Castillo would have had to pick a new cabinet leader.

It would also have prolonged the political instability that has enveloped Peru since the election campaign began at the beginning of the year.

Due to a succession of corruption scandals, Peru has seen years of political turbulence, with three different presidents in office in a single week in November.

Seven of the country’s last ten presidents have either been convicted or are being investigated for graft.

Bellido, an electronic engineer with no prior public-sector experience, was chosen by Castillo, sparking controversy.

According to Peruvian media, prosecutors are looking into Bellido’s supposed “apology for terrorism” made shortly after taking office last month.

Those voting against the government included the ultraconservative Popular Renovation party and Keiko Fujimori’s right-wing populist Popular Force, which Castillo defeated in a presidential runoff.

During the two-day debate, opposition member Eduardo Castillo urged colleagues to vote against a cabinet that was “connected to front groups of the Shining Path” Maoist rebels who carried out attacks from 1980 to 2000.

Pedro Castillo has been linked to the Shining Path, which has been called a “terrorist” organization by various administrations, but he really served in armed rural patrols fighting the Maoists.