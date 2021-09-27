After a last-ditch tackle, Ivan Toney claims Virgil van Dijk in a Liverpool draw.

Virgil van Dijk, according to Brentford striker Ivan Toney, is the only defender in the world who could have made the goal-saving tackle shown late in Liverpool’s 3-3 draw with Thomas Frank’s side.

Toney was stopped in the waning stages of the game by the Reds’ centre-back, who slid in as the last man of defense to win the ball from the English attacker.

There’s a good probability Van Dijk would have clinched all three points for Brentford if it hadn’t been for Van Dijk’s intervention.

On Saturday, the Dutch defender had a rare off day, struggling to deal with Toney’s physical danger and his effective link-up play with Bryan Mbeumo.

As Toney thought on the challenge of this test, squaring up against Van Dijk was an experience he will never forget.

“Coming up against one of the best centre-backs in the world was sheer crazy. He told talkSPORT, “You know it’ll be a struggle.”

“He certainly put up a fight for me.” Any other defender would have taken advantage of the opportunity I had at the end, but not Van Dijk.

“All of a sudden, he opened up and shoulder barged me.”

Brentford showed that they were up to the task of facing Jurgen Klopp’s team, coming back from a two-goal deficit twice in the contest.

Toney also had a goal disallowed for offside two minutes before full-time, depriving the Bees a historic victory.

And the 25-year-old striker believes Brentford did enough against Liverpool to earn three points, demonstrating how fast the Premier League newcomers have adjusted to their surroundings.

“It was insane. Toney continued, “To think we’re playing toe-to-toe with Liverpool.”

“We were dissatisfied with the opportunities we had and the outcome of the game.

“It may sound insane to argue that we should have grabbed all three points from one of the top teams in the world, but it’s true.

“However, it was a fantastic experience for the boys.”