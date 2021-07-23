After a judge dismissed their equal pay lawsuit, the United States Women’s Soccer Team has asked for it to be reinstated.

The players of the United States Women’s National Soccer Team asked a judge on Friday to reinstate their equal pay lawsuit, which was dismissed in May 2020 after a judge ruled that the women rejected a pay-to-play structure similar to that in the men’s agreement and accepted higher base salaries and benefits than the men, according to the Associated Press.

According to the players, the ruling “found that compensation for women and men was equivalent because the teams received around the same amount every game.” One measure of remuneration [games played]was accounted for, but the other [performance]was not. That was a huge mistake, because performance bonuses account for the majority of the players’ compensation, and the women were the best in the world while the men struggled.”

The players stated, “In effect, the court concluded that compensation is equal if a woman can receive the same amount of money as a man by working more and doing better.”

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

In March 2019, a group of players led by Alex Morgan filed a lawsuit against the United States Soccer Federation, alleging that they have not been paid fairly under their collective bargaining agreement, which runs until December 2021, compared to what the men’s team receives under its agreement, which expired in December 2018. Under the Equal Pay Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the women sought more than $66 million in damages.

In May 2020, United States District Judge R. Gary Klausner in Los Angeles dismissed the wage claim, stating that the women rejected a pay-to-play structure similar to that in the men’s agreement and accepted higher base salaries and perks than the men, who failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. The women requested that the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturn the trial court’s decision and reinstate their wage claim.

The USSF brief is due on August 23rd, and the players’ optional reply brief is due 21 days later. For oral argument, the case will most likely be assigned to a three-judge panel.

The organization stated, “US Soccer is dedicated to fair compensation and ensuring that our women’s national team remains the finest in the world.” This is a condensed version of the information.