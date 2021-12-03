After a jab about Liverpool player Mohamed Salah, Bruno Fernandes answers to a fan.

Mohamed Salah has been the greatest player in the Premier League this season without a doubt.

Salah has been a cut above the rest since the first game of the season, despite Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believing Bernardo Silva is the best in the division.

The Liverpool striker put up his greatest performance of the season thus far away at Manchester United, hitting a hat-trick in Jurgen Klopp’s side’s 5-0 victory.

Most Premier League supporters have accepted that the Egyptian star has elevated his game, as Bruno Fernandes was reminded during United’s 3-2 victory over Arsenal at Old Trafford yesterday night.

One fan observed the Portuguese midfielder delayed in traffic and informed the 27-year-old that he had been left out of their fantasy football squad because to the Liverpool superstar, according to footage published on social media.

After hearing his remark, Fernandes said, “Who have you got?”

“Mohamed Salah all the way man, I’m sorry,” the supporter replied. He squanders all of my funds.

“You saw him the day before yesterday!” Come on Bruno, you saw him yesterday!” [versus Everton]Fernandes, on the other hand, took it in stride, mockingly flinging his hands in the air before being caught driving away after hearing the name Salah.

Salah’s record this season, though, speaks for itself, with 13 goals and eight assists in 14 league outings.