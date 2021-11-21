After a humiliating and demoralizing defeat, Everton must face the reality about their injury situation.

It doesn’t get much more pitiful and demoralizing than this.

Man City are, without a doubt, one of the top teams in the country right now. They’ll be a title contender at the conclusion of the season, and they’ll defeat a lot of better teams than Everton.

That’s all fine and dandy. But it doesn’t excuse the Blues’ performance at the Etihad Stadium in their most recent disappointing visit.

On the surface, a 3-0 defeat appears to be preferable to the 5-0 thrashing suffered at the close of last season.

In reality, it was exactly as horrible.

Everton lacked structure, identity, and vitality. They rolled over in a pitiful manner at their opponents, as if they never thought they could do anything better.

Pep Guardiola’s team is, without a doubt, a strong one. Nobody is arguing that the visitors should have taken a more aggressive stance and attacked at every opportunity.

And Rafa Benitez will undoubtedly rely on the reality that the team is beset by injury difficulties. They were even bolstered by Demarai Gray’s first-period substitution.

Richarlison and Mason Holgate will both miss the Brentford match, therefore there will be sanctions to face with next time out.

Regardless of the outcome, Everton’s lack of preparation and effort was evident to all. Just because there are problems doesn’t mean all hope is lost, but that appeared to be the case for many of those who took the field for the visitors.

The last time Man City played at home, they were defeated by Crystal Palace. Southampton held them to a 0-0 tie in this stadium in September, when Ralph Hassenhuttl’s side was in poor form.

Those clubs should have provided a foundation for the Blues to build on.

Be firm and organized at the back, press forward as a unit in the proper locations to put defenders under pressure, and be composed on the counter to hit them where it hurts.

Everton accomplished just that earlier this season against Manchester United. Granted, it was with players like Abdoulaye Doucoure and Yerry Mina, but the strategy remains the same.