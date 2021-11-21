After a humbling lesson that exposed naivety and inexperience, Liverpool is left ‘plugging gaps.’

There was plenty of reason for pride at the Academy on Saturday, with six graduates on the first-team bench and Trent Alexander-Arnold demonstrating why he remains the role model for the next Liverpool generation.

But those who left behind at Kirkby had a difficult afternoon just hours before Jurgen Klopp’s Reds routinely dismissed Arsenal.

Crystal Palace thrashed a young under-23 team 3-0 as their Premier League 2 problems continued.

With Kaide Gordon, Conor Bradley, Tyler Morton, and Owen Beck all being called up for senior duty, Barry Lewtas was left with only 14 players available.

“It was a challenging afternoon,” the U23s coach confesses. We can’t give away cheap penalties like we did for the second goal; their third goal was almost ridiculous, and the first goal could have been a high foot that shouldn’t have happened on another day.

“In certain parts of the game, I’ve told the lads, we have to be a little bit tougher to beat.”

“We didn’t have much interaction between the teams, but we didn’t produce enough.” We’re guilty of ignorance and a smidgeon of inexperience.” With so few choices, Mateusz Musialowski was forced into an unfamiliar position on the right wing, and Jarell Quansah was forced into a new position at right-back.

“With only two outfield replacements, it’s difficult to make alterations,” Lewtas says. “The bench can sometimes make a difference, but we only had two central midfielders on the bench.”

“However, we must cope with our circumstance.” The actual beauty is that the men were with the first team, which is exactly what the role entails.

“But it’s not my job to forget about the other lads that were here.”

“It’s an opportunity to show versatility occasionally,” Lewtas adds. Joe Gomez has played right-back before for Jarell, and Jarell trained with the first squad on Friday.

“It’s an opportunity to try something new. But there’s no denying that we’re filling up holes.” Liverpool is optimistic. Stefan Bajcetic, a 17-year-old centre-back playing defensive midfield for the second time in his U23s career, will avoid a lengthy layoff after being hauled off hurt in the second half following a heavy challenge.