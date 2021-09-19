After a horrific debut, the £7 million flop that Luis Suarez adored hit a magnificent scissor-kick and is now excelling as Bruno Fernandes’ replacement.

Sebastian Coates’ Liverpool debut would be an understatement if he said he was thrown in at the deep end.

On this day 10 years ago, the defender was subbed on from the bench as Liverpool’s Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur devolved into a humiliating defeat.

Coates was forced to replace Daniel Agger after only 27 minutes due to a fractured rib, and Kenny Dalglish’s team went on to concede four goals and finish the game with with nine men.

After heavy challenges on Scott Parker and Luka Modric, Charlie Adam was shown two yellow cards after only 28 minutes, while Martin Skrtel, who was playing as a makeshift right-back, was subjected to a torrid time from Gareth Bale and was dismissed just after the hour mark after two fouls on the Welshman.

Coates, who was at the back alongside Jamie Carragher and Jose Enrique, was helpless as Spurs scored in the 66th and 68th minutes before adding another in the closing 60 seconds.

The defender joined Liverpool from Nacional, a club headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay’s capital and birthplace, for a rumoured cost of roughly £7 million.

The Reds got very little in return for such a large investment.

Coates, who stood 6ft 6ins tall, was lanky and clumsy, with erratic behavior.

The centre-back made only five more Premier League appearances in his second season after making just seven in his first.

While he didn’t play much, his performance against Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road in March 2012 will be remembered fondly by Reds fans.

Coates’ shot early in the second half is possibly one of the best Liverpool goals of the recent decade, despite the Reds losing the game 3-2 after leading by two with 18 minutes remaining.

After a corner was whipped in and Stewart Downing’s low hit effort was cleared, the Uruguayan leapt to life and fired a magnificent scissor-kick volley into the back of the net.

It was a thunderbolt of a strike, and Luis Suarez, a compatriot, was the first to celebrate. “The summary has come to an end.”