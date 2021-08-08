After a historic women’s volleyball victory, the United States defeats China in the gold medal race.

The United States will win the most medals at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics, which will conclude on Sunday, including the coveted title of winning the most gold medals. On the penultimate day of the COVID-delayed Games, just as it appeared that China would win the most gold medals, the United States sped past its adversary.

The American women clinched the title with a historic volleyball victory in Tokyo on Sunday morning, which was still late Saturday night in the United States.

The US women’s indoor volleyball team earned their first Olympic gold medal with a three-set victory over arch-rival Brazil in the gold medal final (25-21, 25-20, 25-14). With the victory, America now has 39 gold medals, beating out China’s 38. There were no more events in the Tokyo Summer Games where China or the United States could compete for gold.

The US not only won the gold medal race, but also the overall medal race by a large margin.

The top five medal counts for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics are as follows:

Gold medals have been earned. The United States is ranked 39th, China is ranked 38th, and Japan is ranked 27th. 22 — The United Kingdom Russian Olympic Committee (Russian Olympic Committee) (Russian Olympic Committee) (Russian Olympic (ROC)

Total number of medals won 112 — United States 88 — China 70 — Republic of China 65 — United Kingdom 58 — Japan

Last Wednesday, it appeared like the Americans would need 10 gold medals to earn the No. 1 spot for the third time in a row, and that was only if the Chinese won four more golds. By Thursday morning, China had a 32-27 lead over the United States, and they had won gold in table tennis and diving, as expected. They also won two additional gold medals, bringing their total to 38.

Men’s and women’s basketball, women’s water polo, women’s volleyball, men’s and women’s 4×400 relays in track, and a few additional first-place finishes helped the United States win another gold medal.

In each of the last three Olympics, the United States has won the most medals—and the most gold medals (2012 London, 2016 Rio and 2020 Tokyo). At the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics, China earned the most gold medals, while the United States won the most total medals.

