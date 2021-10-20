After a highly odd Liverpool assist, Mohamed Salah acknowledges a hazardous new habit.

Andy Robertson’s career will be remembered for one of his most odd and bizarre assists.

It was also not one of his finer crosses, as the ball sailed over everyone in the Atletico Madrid area and towards the other touchline before being intercepted by Mohamed Salah.

When he did, the home team would not have been overly concerned. They had five outfield players in their box, compared to just Roberto Firmino for Liverpool.

However, the ball was in the net only a few seconds later. Salah’s strike received a fortunate deflection off Geoffrey Kondogbia’s foot, but it was also a continuation of the Egyptian’s recent goals.

Salah had to dribble into the middle of the pitch from his starting position on the right wing in order to create a shooting opportunity.

He carried the ball past Yannick Carrasco’s attempted challenge, skipped past Thomas Lemar, and avoided a potential shirt rip from Koke. Salah’s twinkle toes had surely earned any luck garnered from the deflection.

According to the official statistics, Salah completed two take-ons in the move — Lemar didn’t make a proper attempt to stop him, so it didn’t count – and this isn’t the first time he’s done so on his way to goal.

It happened in both of the Reds’ previous encounters. He performed three take-ons in quick succession in the 2-2 draw with Manchester City, leaving a parade of expensive players on their backsides on the Anfield turf. Salah left Bernardo Silva, Joao Cancelo, and Aymeric Laporte for dead before shooting the ball past Ederson.

Because of the quality of the opposition, it will almost probably go down as his best goal, yet he scored a goal that was very comparable the following time he had the chance.

Salah collected the ball from Firmino in a tight location in the penalty area at Vicarage Road last Saturday, went past Cucho Hernandez and Craig Cathcart, and sent it into the left side of the goal, much like he did against City.

