After a high school basketball game, a 17-year-old was arrested for allegedly assaulting an opponent.

Following an incident at the end of his team’s game against Nevada High School, the 17-year-old Carlisle High School player was detained and charged with a Class C felony. In a video, the teams are shown shaking hands before the student hits a Nevada student in the stomach. Before his teammates were able to pull him away, the Nevada player was allegedly punched two more times.

“It definitely escalated very rapidly,” one kid told KCCI 8, a local TV station. “It was a touch cheap to punch him in the face,” says the narrator. A criminal complaint has been made against the Carlisle player, according to local news station Local 5. His accused victim was given a “severe enough concussion to make him unconscious,” as well as sutures in his lips, according to the report.

“It was a really tragic and unsettling incident,” Nevada Community School District Superintendent Steve Gray said. “Fortunately, it appears that our student-athlete will be fine.” In response to the alleged incident, the Iowa High School Athletic Association issued a statement. “Violent behavior has no place in Iowa high school activities,” claimed an organization representative. “IHSAA administration are working with both schools to ensure that acceptable criteria for student-athlete violence are followed.” On and off the court, student-athletes must exhibit professionalism and sportsmanship, according to the organization.

“It was disappointing to see someone lose their cool in that scenario,” IHSAA executive director Tom Keating said. “We stress the importance of sportsmanship, and I believe that word is frequently misunderstood, so we need to clarify what it means. It shows that you respect the individuals you’re competing against.” Shortly after his arrest, the Carlisle student was freed on bond. According to the Associated Press, Carlisle High School authorities were unable to comment on the status of their student’s arrest due to confidentiality concerns.

Bryce Amos, the superintendent of Carlisle Community Schools, did not immediately answer a phone call left Friday seeking comment on whether the arrested student had been penalized and whether he had been expelled. This is a condensed version of the information.