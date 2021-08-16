After a hat-trick against Leeds, Manchester United’s star makes a terrifying Bruno Fernandes claim.

Bruno Fernandes’ hat-trick, according to a Manchester United attacker, is only the beginning.

Manchester United kicked off their new English Premier League season with a bang on Saturday at Old Trafford.

Leeds United were thrashed 5-1 by the Red Devils. With a spectacular hat-trick, Fernandes led all goal scorers and appeared to be setting the tone for another fantastic season.

Fred, who scored Manchester United’s fifth and final goal, took to Twitter to issue a severe message to other clubs, praising Fernandes’ fantastic performance.

More great things are expected to happen this season, according to Fred, because Fernandes is “just getting started.”

Fred wrote, “I dread a scenario where we never signed [Fernandes].” “One of [Manchester] United’s best ever signings, and he’s only getting started.”

In the Premier League, Fernandes is continuing where he left off. Last season, he was Manchester United’s leading goalscorer, with a total of 18 league goals.

Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, on the other hand, has a different plan in mind for his team’s goal-scoring this season.

After the game, Solskjaer complimented Fernandes’ success, but he also emphasized the need of sharing the ball.

“I know the headlines will almost certainly focus on Bruno [Fernandes] or Paul [Pogba], but this is a team effort,” Solskjaer remarked. “This week, we concentrated on the space Mason [Greenwood] makes for Bruno as the two open up the channels. Paul’s fitness levels are also impressive to me. He appears to be in good shape and ready to go. I adore seeing Paul, Bruno, and the rest of these guys smile and enjoy their football. In that regard, it’s been a fantastic day.”

Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood, and Edinson Cavani are all well-rounded strikers for Manchester United.

Against Leeds, however, the attacking midfielders outclassed the aforementioned attackers, with only Greenwood scoring a goal.

Nonetheless, Solskjaer is confident that, in addition to Fernandes, his other attacking alternatives, especially newcomer Jadon Sancho, will provide more goals.

“It will be critical for us to be able to spread the goals between several forwards,” the manager stated. “No, an aggressive midfielder should not be the lone player for us to score 15 or 20 goals.”

“Anthony [Martial] will score more goals this season than he did last season, Mason [Greenwood] will mature, Edinson [Cavani] will score more goals because he started late last season, and Jadon [Sancho] will come in and contribute goals. As a result, I. Brief News from Washington Newsday.